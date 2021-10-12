Showbiz columnist Lolit Solis and celebrity couple Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada. Instagram: @akosilolitsolis, @cathygonzaga

MANILA — Talent manager and showbiz columnist Lolit Solis issued a public apology on Tuesday to actress Alex Gonzaga and her husband Mikee Morada, after claiming they had lost a child to miscarriage and insinuating that their family members have kept it hidden, supposedly to reveal it as an “exclusive” for their popular YouTube vlogs.

In a statement released through her Instagram account, Solis said she does not intend to hurt anyone with her regular columns, which she also publishes through social media.

“Matanda na ako para magkaroon pa ng kaaway, ayoko din na meron nasasaktan sa isinusulat ko na ginagawa ko lang outlet para ilabas iyon nasa isip ko. If I have offended, o may nasaktan dahil dito, I am very sorry. Hindi iyon at never iyon ang naging intention ko ng isulat at i-post ko iyon,” she wrote.

Solis, 74, drew criticisms this week after she publicly alleged that Gonzaga had suffered a miscarriage, and then suggested that she has only deferred revealing it, so that it would be an “exclusive” feature for her family’s vlogs.

Morada, who rarely speaks on intrigues or rumors about his wife and her family, expressed his hurt and dismay over Solis’ claims by commenting on her post.

“Mam masakit at nakakadismaya naman,” he told Solis over the weekend. “Hindi lang patungkol kay Alex ang inyong sinulat, tungkol ito sa amin mag-asawa. Kaya hinihingi ko ang inyong pag-respeto.”

“Huwag po kayong gumawa ng kwento sa ganitong klaseng sitwasyon lalo't hindi niyo naman alam ang totoong pangyayari. Salamat,” Morada wrote.

Solis, in her statement on Tuesday, told Gonzaga and Morada that she did not intend “to hurt or cause pain.”

“So sorry if ito ang naging dating kay Alex Gonzaga at sa kanyang asawa. I will honestly say na I appreciate the very respectful comment of [Morada]. Hindi iyon ang motibo ko, hindi iyon ang gusto ko. If I have offended and hurt you, I deeply apologize. I understand what you mean na very trying ang experience na ito para sa inyong mag-asawa,” she said.

Solis also addressed criticisms in the wake of what her followers have described as “insensitive” rumormongering. She said she understands the backlash, but called on critics to be civilized, citing Morada’s initial comment as an example.

“For the people na sobra naman negative ang naging reaction, I also understand. Pero sana, nakita niyo rin how [Morada] handled the matter. Sana, bashers can use more respectable words, puwede naman magalit ng sosyal pa rin ang dating, mukhang edukado parin.

“Or baka naman dahil nga tsismosa ako, mukhang pera at bobo, kaya mga bashers ko ganoon din di ba? Baka naman dahil squatter ugali ko, squatter din mga bashers ko, hah hah. Kasi ang sarap basahin 'pag constructive ang comment, maganda language ginagamit,” she wrote.

Mentioning the words her supposed “bashers” have used to criticize her, Solis surmised, in jest, that her community of followers are the same.

“So, OK, tanggap ko na rin, sabi nga nila, I don't deserve respect, pero the way they treat me, meron ba silang respeto sa sarili nila. Parang mga bully sila na ang gamit na language kanto boys, parang kung ano atake nila sa akin, iyon din sila. Sama sama na kaming mga tsismosa, mukhang pera at bobo. Ako si Lolit Solis, at ang mga bashers ko, bow!”

