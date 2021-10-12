MANILA – Kris Aquino paid tribute to her parents on Sunday as she celebrates their what would have been their 67th wedding anniversary.

Kris is the youngest of five children of democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino.

“67 years ago today my mom and dad got married and really proved to us, their children, that they meant every word of their wedding vows: to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part,” Kris wrote on Instagram.

According to Kris, her mom always reminded her that the reason she and her dad “were good partners who loved each other and never gave up against all odds was because they both knew they brought out the BEST in each other.”

Greeting them a happy anniversary, Kris said nobody can come close to the wisdom of her parents.

“The 4 of us I’m sure know we hit the DNA jackpot because God blessed us with the privilege of being your daughters,” she said referring to her three older sisters Ballsy, Pinky and Viel.

Their only brother, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, passed away in June.

Kris ended her post with a message she wants her parents to relay to her late brother.

“Please tell our favorite brother not a day passes that we don’t think about and miss him but we know maswerte s'ya kasi kasama n'yo na s'ya,” she said.