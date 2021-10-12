Concept photo for Enhypen's first studio album 'Dimension: Dilemma.' Photo: Twitter/@BELIFTLAB

South Korean boy group Enhypen released Tuesday its first full-length album as well as the music video for its latest single.

Titled "Dimension: Dilemma," the record has 8 tracks and is fronted by the lead single "Tamed-Dashed."

The album also includes "Blockbuster," which features Yeonjun of the boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT), who contributed in writing lyrics for the song.

"Dimension: Dilemma" comes nearly 6 months since Enhypen issued its second extended play "Border: Carnival," which spawned the single "Drunk-Dazed."

In September, six of the group's seven members tested positive for COVID-19. They have since recovered from the illness.

Composed of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Niki, Enhypen was formed in 2020 through the survival show "I-Land." The group debuted in November of the same year with the song "Given-Taken."

Enhypen is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between entertainment company CJ E&M and K-pop giant Hybe, which also houses BTS and TXT.

