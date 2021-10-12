Mula sa Instagram ni Fumiya Sankai

Aminado ang dating “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate na si Fumiya Sankai sa malaking papel na ginampanan ng mga Pilipino sa kaniyang buhay sa kabila ng pagiging Hapon nito.

Sa kaniyang Instagram account, ikinuwento ni Fumiya na may ilang Japanese pa rin ang may negatibong komento sa Pilipinas -- bagay na ikinasasama ng loob nito.

“When I tell other people that I'm working in the Philippines, sometimes there are still Japanese people who have a negative image of the Philippines,” saad ni Fumiya.

Paliwanag niya, nais niyang mabago ang pananaw ng ilang Hapon sa mga Pilipino at makilala naman ng mga Pinoy ang kaniyang kinalikhang bansa.

“I get really angry at people like that, and whenever I have that experience, I really want to change the image that Japanese people have of the Philippines for the better. At the same time, I would like the people of the Philippines to know more about Japan, the country where I was born,” pahayag ni Fumiya.

Utang na loob aniya sa maraming Pinoy kung nasaan siya ngayon kaya taos puso ang pasasalamat nito sa bansa.

“If it weren't for the support of the people in the Philippines, I would probably still be working at a normal company in Japan. I love Philippines and Filipinos. And I am very grateful to the Filipinos and the Philippines, and I want to give back to them,” ani Fumiya.

Dahil dito, nagtayo ng sariling kompanya si Fumiya na naglalayong pagsamahin ang parehas na bansang malapit sa puso niya.

“In order to make this dream come true, I recently started my own company. The name of the company is M.S.LAB The meaning is Maraming Salamat LABoratory and MinSan Lang Ang Buhay,” sambit nito.

“I want to connect the Philippines and Japan through the power of entertainment.”

Nais din nitong maglunsad ng bagong channel sa susunod na taon kung saan gagawa siya ng mga palabas sa Japan na isusulat ng mga Pilipino.

“I would like to make dramas in Japan. The location and actors will be Japanese, but I would like the story to be created by Filipino people. By doing so, I would like to convey the creative power of the Filipino people to the Japanese people,” pag-amin ni Fumiya.

Sa ngayon, abala muna siya sa pagpaparami ng kaniyang YouTube subscribers na nasa 2.3 milyon na habang sinusulat ang balitang ito.

Alam ni Fumiya na mahihirapan siyang abutin ang target na 3 milyon na subscribers agad kaya humingi rin ito ng tulong sa mga PIlipino.

“I think it's going to be very difficult for me to reach 3 million subscribers by myself. So I need the help of my fans in the Philippines. I'd like you all to post clippings of my YouTube videos on your TikTok. And please put hashtag #Fumiyalangsapatna,” pahabol niya.

“I'm going to keep moving forward to become a bridge between the Philippines and Japan, and I hope to make my dream come true with my fans.”

Nakapasok sa "Pinoy Big Brother" si Fumiya noong 2018 kung saan nagtapos siya sa ikalimang puwesto. Huli siyang napanood sa naputol na seryeng “Make It With You” at sa sitcom na “Home Sweetie Home: Extra Sweet.”

