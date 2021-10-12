ABS-CBN to hold live concert in Dubai in December

Bamboo, Moira dela Torre, EZ Mil, Gigi De Lana, BINI, and BGYO of ABS-CBN promise to electrify live audience on December 3 in '1MX Dubai 2021.' Handout

ABS-CBN heeded the clamor of Filipino music fans to bring live music events back as it announced “1MX Dubai 2021,” an upcoming concert featuring select Kapamilya artists on December 3.

The live event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, as more countries start to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

In collaboration with TFC, DJMC Events, One Music PH and MYX and presented by Camella Homes, ABS-CBN Music is bringing Bamboo, Moira dela Torre, EZ Mil, Gigi De Lana, BINI, and BGYO to the Middle East for an electrifying show.

“We are thrilled to return to the international stage as the live platform for our world-class Filipino artists. Nothing beats the sensory spectacle and experience of live events. We hope and look forward to mounting more in the coming months,” said ABS-CBN Global chief operating officer Aldrin Cerrado.

Bamboo will be rocking the “1MX” stage for the first time while Dela Torre will be having her comeback at the event after being dubbed as the most-streamed Filipino singer.

Also performing on the “1MX” stage for the first time is Los Angeles-based Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil whose popularity soared internationally with his hit single, “Panalo,” which already has over 65 million views, as of this writing.

Also featured in the line-up are the country’s newest pop-rock diva Gigi De Lana, and emerging P-Pop royalties BINI and BGYO.

“The whole music industry realized that nothing could replace the vibe of connecting directly with fans from a live stage. That’s exactly what 1MX in Dubai will offer,” said ABS-CBN Global managing director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and head of ABS-CBN Global Events and Experience Joseph Arnie Garcia.

"It’s like a volcano ready to erupt with a megaton of artistic creativity, energy and interactive excitement with the fans. It’s a guaranteed must-see event."

Fans can purchase tickets on Virgin Megastore and 800Tickets.