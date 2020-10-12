WATCH: Netflix releases frisky trailer of 'Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story'

MANILA – Netflix has finally released the official trailer for “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story.”

The clip opens with the movie's main character, a cat named Nimfa (Angelica Panganiban), telling burly dog Roger (Robin Padilla), that their relationship will not take them anywhere because of the meager amount they earn from their jobs.

Nimfa then goes to a fortune teller, who informs her that she will fall in love with two men at the same time.

She then meets Iñigo Villanueva (Sam Milby), the rich business dog, who sweeps her off her feet. The next scenes show Roger going into rage mode when he finds out about Inigo.

Aside from Panganiban, Padilla and Milby, the film’s voice cast also includes Empoy Marquez, Piolo Pascual, Arci Muñoz, Eugene Domingo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre and Joyce Bernal.

"Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story" is produced by Spring Films with Rocketsheep Studios, the creators of the animated film "Saving Sally," an entry to the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival.

The movie will become available to Netflix starting October 29.