Sunshine Cruz dedicates song to boyfriend for his birthday

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Sunshine Cruz took to social media to greet her boyfriend, businessman Ismael "Macky" Mathay, a happy birthday.

In an Instagram post last Friday, Cruz shared a video of her performing the OPM classic "Bakit Ba Ganyan?" by Dina Bonnevie.

Cruz said it's her simple gift for her boyfriend, who turned 41.

"Sorry I can't be with you today but we will celebrate soon! I prepared a simple gift for you. I know you love this song and gusto mong kantahin ko ito that is why inaral ko especially for you. Sana magustuhan mo," Cruz wrote in the caption.

"Know that you are loved and appreciated. I am truly blessed to have someone like you in my life," she added.

Last month, Cruz and Mathay celebrated their fourth year as a couple.

Mathay confirmed that he and Cruz are an item in 2016 after they were spotted holding hands together in public.

Mathay said he started courting Cruz after the actress replied to his Instagram message. He also shared that he was the first to admit to have fallen in love in the relationship.

According to Mathay, Cruz is his long-time showbiz crush.

In a previous interview on "Magandang Buhay," Cruz admitted that she's happy with Mathay, the half-brother of her friend Ara Mina.

Cruz's marriage with actor Cesar Montano, with whom she has three children, was finally annulled on September 18, 2018.