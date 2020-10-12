‘Success!’ Kathryn throws surprise party for Daniel after his concert

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo was a proud and supportive girlfriend to Daniel Padilla on Sunday night, as she not only attended his digital concert physically, but also threw a surprise party celebrating the superstar heartthrob’s latest accomplishment.

On Instagram, Bernardo shared photos of the party she organized, captioned: “Our intimate surprise party last night with @supremo_dp’s biggest fandom—our family and friends—was a success! Congratulations, love! That was such an amazing performance! (No bias.)”

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this unforgettable night possible!” she added, tagging accounts of professional groups.

Among them was event stylist Gideon Hermosa, whom Bernardo thanked for “the friendship and for transforming his (Padilla) place to make the event extra special.”

She also mentioned event planner La Belle Fete, which Bernardo credited for helping her plan the celebration “in just three days.”

In the comments on Bernardo’s post, a grateful Padilla told his partner of eight years: “Maraming salamat sa oras at pag mamahal na ibinibigay mo saakin. Sa iyo nanggagaling ang lakas at inspirasyon ko. Mahal kita.”

Leading up to his concert, Padilla was apprehensive about performing without any physical audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying he usually draws his energy from his fans.

He, however, said knowing that Bernardo would be at the concert venue physically was enough reassurance, as he credited her for being his source of strength.

Padilla, 25, has also made no secret of his intention to marry Bernardo, 24, before he turns 30.