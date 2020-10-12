Michael Jackson’s personal art collection and rare memorabilia up for auction

Michael Jackson’s career marked an iconic era in the history of pop and he will always be missed.

But fans of the King of Pop will be happy to learn that Guernsey’s auction house will be hosting the “Treasures Once Owned by Michael Jackson” sale on October 23, comprising 70 bronze sculptures and other decorative items collected by Jackson, as well as memorabilia related to his music career.

This event is extra special as it’s the only auction believed to feature items recovered from a previous planned sale of Jackson’s possessions in 2009, which was cancelled due to legal complications.

Here are our highlights of the sale, from a present that Jackson received from Elizabeth Taylor to an original copy of The Jackson 5’s first recording contract.

Peter Pan bronze sculpture

One of the many bronze sculptures decorating Jackson’s ranch and amusement park in California, the piece To Neverland! Peter Pan showcases the youthful spirit of Neverland Ranch.

Bronze by an acclaimed French sculptor

This 2.5-metre-tall bronze statue is by acclaimed 19th century French sculptor Antonin Mercie, whose works are found in some of the most important public sites in France. His signature is on the base of the piece.

Model Jolly Roger pirate ship

This model is said to be a Christmas gift from another icon, Elizabeth Taylor. The large-scale wooden model depicts the Jolly Roger, which was Captain Hook’s pirate ship in Peter Pan. Jackson and Taylor are known to have gifted each other luxurious gifts back and forth, such as an elephant for Jackson’s ranch and a 17-carat diamond ring and other diamond jewellery for Taylor.

Pair of malachite and gilt candelabras

These glamorous 1.6-metre-tall pieces include intricate details of foliage, flowers and dolphins carved in.

The Jackson 5’s first label contract

This original contract between Steeltown Records and Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, marks the start of the Jackson 5 in November 21, 1967. The young Jackson recorded some of his first songs under this contract. The tattered and creased paper edges show the years that have passed.

The Jackson 5’s first acetate pressing

What would be more special than the first acetate pressing by your favourite artist? This piece features a test pressing of an early Jackson 5 single, featuring the tracks Big Boy and Some Girls Want Me For Their Lover, with the titles written in pen on both sides of the acetate.