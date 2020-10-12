Kim Chiu’s ‘Bawal Lumabas’ inspires new series

Actress Kim Chiu. Instagram: @chinitaprincess

MANILA — After turning a viral video meant to ridicule her into an actual music hit and successful merchandise, Kim Chiu is set to star in a series inspired by her #BawalLumabas meme.

Producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced the project Monday through a short teaser that chronicles the milestones of “Bawal Lumabas,” from Chiu’s viral analogy to its feat as chart-topper with its own choreography.

“Ang buhay ay parang isang malaking classroom, where every mistake is a lesson learned,” the teaser said, indicating a December debut.

No further details were revealed.

The series marks the latest triumph for Chiu stemming from what she once described as “one of the lowest points” of her life, following the popularity of “Bawal Lumabas” as a dance anthem and slogan that remain relevant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Its latest iteration is one of several series in development under ABS-CBN, alongside the likes of “Huwag Kang Mangamba” and “La Vida Lena” — both also Dreamsape productions — and “The House Arrest of Us” and “Bagong Umaga.”