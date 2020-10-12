‘I’m Tee, Me Too’ episode 4 recap: Maetee faces his fear of ghosts

T-Rex (Gun Atthaphan) and Tee-do (Tay Tawan) convince Maetee (Off Jumpol) to face his fear of ghosts in the fourth episode of I'm Tee, Me Too. Screenshot

Maetee (Off Jumpol) faced his fear of ghosts as he was left alone in the house, in the latest episode of “I’m Tee, Me Too,” the newest Thai series to air locally.

In the fourth episode, which aired last Friday, October 9, Watee (Krist Perawat) warned Maetee that his fear of ghosts is disturbing everyone after mistaking Maitee (Singto Prachaya) for ghost one night.

Tee-do (Tay Tawan) led the other Tees into helping Maetee but he kept on imagining the ghost of Watee’s mother in the house.

As he was left alone, Maetee thought that he saw Watee’s mom and fainted. In the morning, it was revealed that he just saw Auntie Pim, the twin of Watee’s mom.

Later on, Maetee’s mom visited the Tees and brought food for them. While eating, Maetee forced his mom to leave due to her non-stop scolding.

Watee saw the banished mother and had a pep talk with her. He told Maetee’s mom that he’s lucky that he still have her.

He, then, talked to Maetee, who confessed that when he was still a child his mom always tell him that ghosts will haunt him when he does not obey her commands which led to his fear of ghosts.

Meanwhile, Maitee confessed that his mom is dying and that he’s glad to have the other Tees around.

"I’m Tee, Me Too" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page.

In the next episode, Maetee continues to fight with his mom during her visit. T-Rex (Gun Atthaphan) has a secret mission in the room of Watee’s mom and a possible romance with his friend and Teedet (New Thitipoom) will bloom.