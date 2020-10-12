‘Hindi ko na kaya jowain ‘yan’: Angelica gets candid as John Lloyd comes up in ‘Jowa o Tropa’ game

Angelica Panganiban reacts to a photo of her ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz during a game of ‘Jojowain o Totropahin’ with her close friends Bela Padilla and Kim Chiu. YouTube: Kim Chiu PH

MANILA — Angelica Panganiban did not shy away from answering whether she’d choose to befriend or become lovers with her actual ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz, in a game of “Jojowain o Totropahin” as seen in a now-viral vlog released over the weekend.

In the “AngBeki” vlog entry of fellow actress Kim Chiu, Panganiban and another of their close friend in the industry, Bela Padilla, reacted candidly to photos of local and international male personalities.

Among those shown were men who were formerly linked to them. Aside from Cruz, Zanjoe Marudo (Padilla) and Carlo Aquino (Panganiban) were included in the list compiled by Chiu.

Reacting to Marudo’s picture, Padilla said, “Hindi na nga nag-work, ‘di ba?”, prompting a hearty laugh from her friends.

Bela Padilla and Zanjoe Marudo were co-stars in the 2017 drama series ‘My Dear Heart.’ ABS-CBN

Panganiban then laughed off the inclusion of Aquino, while Padilla congratulated her “Meet Me in St. Gallen” leading man on his being a new father.

The girls also took in good humor Cruz’s photo being flashed.

“Nasaan ba siya ngayon, nahanap na ba siya?” Panganiban quipped, when Padilla mentioned Cruz’s “current state” as her reason why she’d rather befriend him.

Cruz has been on hiatus from showbiz since late 2017, during which he became a first-time father with Ellen Adarna, his former girlfriend after his relationship with Panganiban.

Angelica Panganiban and John Lloyd Cruz were a couple for four years before they separated in 2016. File/ABS-CBN News

Addressing Cruz, Panganiban said, in jest: “Kung nahanap ka na, baka naman puwede magparamdam ka! At magpaalam ka one last time!”

Turning serious, she added, “Alam mo, sa picture niya na ‘yan, jojowain, kaya lang hindi ko na talaga kaya jowain ‘yan, e.”

Other local celebrities who were listed in the challenge were Joshua Garcia, Edward Barber, Daniel Padilla, Enrique Gil, RK Bagatsing, Dingdong Dantes, and Paulo Avelino.

