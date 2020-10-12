'He’s such a nice person': Bea Alonzo open to do a movie with Alden Richards

MANILA - It was back in February when Alden Richards shared that it has always been his dream to work with Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in July last year, Richards said he already told Alonzo about this when they bumped into each other at the airport in 2018 when both of them graced the Sinulog Festival in Cebu.

"Kasi nag-meet kami before sa airport on our way sa Sinulog festival. Tapos nagkamustahan, kasi the last time we saw each other ay sa party noong stylist namin kasama si Idan (John Lloyd Cruz)," he said.

"Sabi ko sana magkaroon ng chance na maka-work ko siya in a movie or in [any] project. We'll see," he added.

If the stars align, the project might just happen because Alonzo revealed that she is also open to the idea of starring in a movie with Richards.

In her most recent vlog posted on her YouTube channel on Saturday, Alonzo said: “Sana [magkatrabaho kami for an acting project in the future]. Wish ko rin [na mangyari 'yun]. He’s such a nice person.”

Alonzo said she discovered just how nice Richards is when they got to work together for a common brand endorsement recently.

Last February, the two stars were spotted at an airport in Thailand, drawing speculation about whether they were working on a movie.

“I’ve worked with him, sobrang bait. Hindi lang siya, pati 'yung team niya. I had the best time with him,” she said.

Sharing what she thinks of him as an artist, Alonzo said: “I think he’s a very, very good actor. Napanood ko yung ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye.’ Sobrang galing nila ni Kathryn (Bernardo) doon.”

Richards is a talent of a rival network, but he has already shown his willingness to collaborate with Kapamilya artists.