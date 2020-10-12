Bea Alonzo lists down biggest turning points in her life

MANILA – At 32, Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo could pinpoint the biggest turning points in her career and personal life.

Speaking in her most recent Youtube vlog, Alonzo revealed that there is actually a turning point at every major stage of her life.

For instance, when she was in her teens, Alonzo said her entry in show business was her most significant experience.

“The biggest turning point in my life when I was in my teenage years was becoming an artista. That changed my life, even my lifestyle and the life of my family,” she said.

Alonzo also considers doing the movie “One More Chance” with actor John Lloyd Cruz a memorable moment.

“Before ‘One More Chance,’ I didn’t want to become an artista anymore. I wanted to quit. Feeling ko baka ito na ba yun? Parang hindi ako masaya. And then ‘One More Chance’ came and it actually made my career. I learned so much,” she said.

And most recently, Alonzo said her last heartbreak was also a turning point for her because it taught her a lot of things.

“Of course, 'yung most recent one was heartbreak,” she said referring to her last relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. They reportedly parted way in August last year.

“Right now, I’m fixing new beginnings. I am actually very excited about what’s in store for me. Every day, I am learning. There is this intention to be better,” she said.

For Alonzo, the relevance of going through all of these difficult trials is to become a better person.

For every trial or heartbreak that she encounters, Alonzo said she just keeps in mind to always pick up a lesson or two and move on and grow from them.

Watch Alonzo’s full vlog below.