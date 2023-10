MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for Erik Santos' single "Hanggang Sa Huli."

The almost five-minute music video, which features photos of Santos with his late parents, is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"Hanggang Sa Huli" was composed by Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

Santos's father Renato passed away in August, just months after his mother died in November last year.

