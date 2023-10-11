Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Totally Killer” is a horror-comedy about a teen, played by Kiernan Shipka, who travels back to 1987 to stop a serial murderer from harming a person she loves.

She goes back to the time of the original crimes and teams up with her teen mom in hunting the masked killer.

Its diverse cast includes Filipino-Canadian actress Stephi Chin-Salvo, who played one of the Molly's, a group of popular high school girls who are fans of ‘80s film "Queen Molly Ringwald."

"She read for the role and we didn't know exactly which of the Mollys we were going to have her play so she read for all of them," said director Nahnatchka Khan on Chin-Salvo. "And she was so funny, so natural."

(L-R): Olivia Holt as Teen Pam, Charlie Gillespie as Teen Blake, Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes, Stephi Chin-Salvo as Marisa Margolis, Jeremy Monn-Djasngar as Teen Randy Finkle in "Totally Killer." Courtesy: James Dittiger for "Totally Killer" / Prime Video

Khan added: She (Chin-Salvo) got the humor but also we had a scene where she had to scream terrified because the killer is coming, and she nailed that. She was a natural scream queen. She's a gem."

Khan, who also directed the hit Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe” and is the executive producer of the TV series “Young Rock” based on the life of Dwayne Johnson, shared her early struggles in Hollywood.

Asked what she considers as the most difficult challenge before making it in Hollywood, Khan said it was the idea of changing people's views of movies and stories.

"I think that when you see when you see things a certain way for so long, that's just how you assume it is," Khan added. "And so the idea of introducing all different kinds of stories, you have to kind of dedicate some energy to doing that."

“Totally Killer” also reunites Khan with her “Fresh Off The Boat” leading man Randall Park, a staple in her other projects.

"I’ll always want to work with him," said Khan of Park. "He's so great. And it was so funny to see him in this role because he's kind of a jerk. (laughs). He's like this small-town sheriff and he's chain smoking and ignoring this young woman."

“Totally Killer” is now out on Prime Video.