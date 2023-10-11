'The Iron Heart': Eros holds Apollo hostage in Japan

Eros (Jake Cuenca) holds Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) hostage in Japan as they are set to do their last brawl in the finale week of "The Iron Heart" aired on October 11, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Eros (Jake Cuenca) is holding Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) hostage in Japan where they are set to do their last brawl in the finale week of "The Iron Heart."

After Nyx's death, Eros continues to escape as Apollo chases him but he has another plan.

While Apollo was on top of a mountain, some unidentified men caught the lead star and was transported overseas.

Later on, some Japanese allies of Eros arrived to get Apollo but the lead star was able to escape.

However, more people surrounded him prompting the beginning of their last brawl.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

