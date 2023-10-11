Sharon takes trip down memory lane by sharing KC's letter

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta embarked on a nostalgic journey by sharing on social media a letter written by her daughter, KC Concepcion, from her earlier years.

With her sentimental nature, the seasoned actress revealed that she has preserved most, if not all, of Concepcion’s letters to her over the years.

“I hope she was able to somehow keep all of mine too. We have moved houses so many times that I wouldn’t be surprised if lots of them got lost,” she wrote.

Cuneta clarified that her intention in sharing this was to emphasize how Concepcion always occupies a special place in her heart.

“Anyway — my baby is never a second away from my heart, my thoughts… I miss her terribly. She’s all grown-up now… but the images of her as a little girl are so deeply etched in my brain and will stay there until I take my last breath,” she said.

Cuneta then extended her well wishes to Concepcion, even though they couldn't be together every day, hoping that her daughter is always in good spirits.

“I hope you are doing well, Cucai, Tuttut, Tutti, Toot, Kaycee-waysie. Mama loves you very much. Always and forever. Unconditionally. Whatever happens. Remember that always,” she said.

Concepcion is Cuneta’s daughter with Gabby Concepcion, whom she will be staging a reunion concert with at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27.

In her own page, Concepcion teased the upcoming event, saying she would not miss it for the world.

Aside from Concepcion, Cuneta has three other children with her husband Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan. They are Frankie, Miel and Miguel.