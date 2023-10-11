MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador talked about her dream role and dream partner on screen as she sat down for the “Star Magic Celebrity Conversations.”

Over the weekend, the actress said she wants to portray a character that will really challenge her as an actress.

"Honestly wala akong maisip in particular kung anong role ang gusto ko. Pero, I like roles that challenge me. Roles na nagmamarka. 'Yung hindi 'yung basta-basta lang tatatanggap ng projects. I want them to be different, 'yung may character talaga," Salvador said.

Salvador was last seen as the villain Valentina in ABS-CBN's fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," which concluded last February.

Asked if she has dream partner in the future, Salvador said: "Kahit sino naman open ako. Actually wala akong dream partner as of now, wala talaga. Actually ever since. May nasabi ba ako sa previous interviews, hindi ko alam? Bahala na kayo."

In the interview, Salvador once again stressed that she is enjoying her time being a mother to her son Jude.

"Being a mom, it's my passion," said Salvador who is also an animal lover.

Right now, Salvador is trying her hand in songwriting.

Salvador is set to star in the movie “Under Parallel Skies” with Thai actor Win Metawin.

