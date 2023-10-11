Is there pressure for Dilaw to make 'Orasa' viral after 'Uhaw'?

Dilaw. Photo by Shaira Luna.

MANILA — OPM band Dilaw has a new heartbreak song "Orasa" after the success of their track "Uhaw."

“Tungkol siya sa mga na-witness kong nadededz na pag-ibig, 'yung malapit na mag-break,” vocalist and songwriter Dilaw Obero explained.

“Kapag andun ka kasi sa sitwasyon na 'yun, pakiramdam mo lahat paulit-ulit lang — parang binabali-baliktad lang na orasa bawat araw,” he added.

Rhythm guitarist and composer Vie Dela Rosa noted that the song is about a toxic relationship.

“Yung kahit ganun, gusto mo pa rin na andun ka," dela Rosa said.

Asked if there is pressure to follow up the success of "Uhaw," Dilaw said: "Meron talaga, hindi mo maiiwasan 'yun eh, darating at darating na oras na tahimik ka na, maiisip mo 'yun na ang laki masyado ng kanta pero makakagawa pa kami ng ganoon. Let's go."

For dela Rosa, the pressure drives them to do better in their craft.

"'Yung pressure naa-apply sa lahat ng kanta at sa lahat ng artist na kakilala namin. Pero 'yung pressure na 'yun nagsisilbing drive 'yun para ituloy 'yung ginagawa namin."