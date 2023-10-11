Dilaw. Photo by Shaira Luna.

MANILA — Rising OPM band Dilaw shared how they felt with the success of their viral hit "Uhaw" as they make a mark in the Filipino music scene.

"Uhaw" made rounds on TikTok making short clips of viewers showing their soft side on the platform.

For rhythm guitarist Vie dela Rosa, the relatability of the track resonated with listeners and made it a hit.

"Key factor din 'yung catchy siya and maraming taong naka-relate and maraming uhaw, hindi lang sa pag-ibig kung 'di sa pangarap din," dela Rosa said.

Lead guitarist Leon Altomonte admitted that they haven't processed the success of the track as they were busy with their gigs in Metro Manila.

"Everything's been going super fast from the second we set foot down in Manila. We've done nothing but gig and perform and projects," Altomonte said.

"Right now, we're just taking it day by day and having a good time being grateful for everyone who's been able to make this happen and when we get to rest we'll probably work on processing everything that happened for the past few months," he added.

Coming from Baguio, Altomonte is glad that people are noticing artists from the north.

"These is inspiration around us because we're around so many musicians, we're around so many talents, and people who have been in the industry longer and shorter than us," he said.

"It's been really nice taking in information and all the knowledge from people all around us and we haven't been sitting down and process everything yet."

RELATED VIDEO: