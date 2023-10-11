Enchong Dee's 'The Fisher' to join Tokyo film festival

MANILA – Enchong Dee is ticking off another item from his bucket list as he is set to participate in another international film festival.

In an Instagram post, Dee announced that his film “The Fisher” will be joining this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival.

“Pangarap lang to dati,” he began his caption. “#TheFisher is nominated for Ethical Film Award in Tokyo Film Festival.”

Dee added that “The Fisher” will have its premiere in Japan on October 26 and 30, followed by a question-and-answer session.

“Hope to see you there,” he said.

Directed by Paul Soriano, “The Fisher” also stars Heaven Peralejo, Mon Confiado, Mercedes Cabral, and Eula Valdez.