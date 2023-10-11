Watch more News on iWantTFC

The whirlwind Hollywood promotion for the latest Star Cinema thriller "A Very Good Girl" continues for its stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon.

The two Philippine actresses met with the international press for junket interviews a day after their star-studded premiere.

For many of press members, "A Very Good Girl" is their first foray into Philippine cinema.

"It's so exciting to be able to focus on films that were made in their home countries," said Emily Chung of Character Media. "So to be able to watch a movie from the Philippines of this caliber that has so many great not just actors and actresses but also to have solid filmmaking is super exciting."

Many of the interviews are slated to be released as "A Very Good Girl" hits over a hundred screens in North America this weekend.

Following their junket interviews, Bernardo and De Leon capped off Thursday night with a lively panel discussion put on by the group, Fil-Am Creative, which also featured a concert by Ruby Ibarra.

ABS-CBN executives spoke not just about "A Very Good Girl" but also of ABS-CBN’s quest to bring Filipino stories to a worldwide audience.

"Our creatives now are very much empowered to tell the stories that they want to tell," said Kris Gazmen, head of ABS-CBN Film Productions. "It’s now no-holds barred. We always ask them, what’s the dream story that you want to tell? At the end of the day a good story comes from the soul of the creator."

Lea Dizon, head of ABS-CBN Production International Content Partnership, said the challenge these days is to look for real stories, those that "make people feel less alone because these are the stories that will resonate with everyone."

Fil-Am Creative's executive director, Mark Labella, commended ABS-CBN and its executives for helping uplift the work of Filipino filmmakers worldwide.

As for the two stars and their jam-packed week, they believe it was well worth it.

"I wish I had more time to stay here but I feel like it’s been worth a trip," said De Leon, the first Philippine actress to bag a Golden Globes nomination. "I feel the love of the Filipino community."

Bernardo, meanwhile, said in Filipino: "At the end of the day, we’re happy with what has happened and the support given to "A Very Good Girl."