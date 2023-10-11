Watch more News on iWantTFC

Prominent Philippine actresses Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo recently celebrated with their fans the opening weekend of Star Cinema's latest flick, "A Very Good Girl" in Hollywood.

De Leon and Bernardo interacted with fans as they enjoyed a post-screening dinner, and took some pictures and indulged them with their autographs.

Fans came from far and wide to see the movie and meet the actresses.

Some moviegoers said they watched the film after seeing the trailer that surprised them about Bernardo's new and exciting role.

"I’ve watched her movies and this is really something different," said Jackie Navicio of Bernardo. "She’s really grown. [I'm] so proud of her maturity. It’s a great movie we loved it."

Said Esther, who came from San Francisco: "It’s a very good movie and I’m shocked. I was just sitting there watching over there."

Thanks to her role, fans have given the award-winning, Golden Globe nominated De Leon the nickname "Mother."

Asked about it, De Leon quipped: "I like it. I accepted it [and] it's a nice word."

Fans said they not only enjoyed the movie but they also take pride in seeing the warm Hollywood reception for "A Very Good Girl."

"It makes us very proud," said Anna Kho. "Philippine artists being accepted here in Hollywood, it’s the best."

The fan frenzy is expected to continue for the next several weeks, as a hundred select North American theaters will be showing the film.