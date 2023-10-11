'A Very Good Girl' coming to Saipan cinemas

MANILA -- “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, will also be shown in Saipan cinemas starting October 13.

Star Cinema announced this in a social media post on Tuesday night.

The film is also being screened in the United States, Middle East and in other international cinemas.

“A Very Good Girl" has earned over P100 million nearly two weeks since its release on theaters.

It also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

