Kapamilya star Coco Martin surprised Gary Valenciano at his concert in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In video clips uploaded by B617 Management on Instagram, Martin is shown joining Valenciano onstage while the latter was singing "Ililigtas Ka Niya," one of the theme songs of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which concluded last August.

After his performance, Valenciano introduced Martin to the audience. He also admitted that he did not know that Martin was there.

"Gusto ko lang po samantalahin ang pagkakataon na ito upang makapagpasalamat talaga kay Kuya Gary. Dahil buong parte ng career ko sa ABS-CBN, sa lahat ng show ko, halos siya po ang kumanta ng lahat ng (theme song) ng aking teleserye. Kaya Kuya Gary, maraming-maraming salamat po talaga sa lahat," Martin told Valenciano.



"I have the most amazing experience being able to sing theme songs of what he has done, not just theme songs of 'Ang Probinsyano,' pati rin 'yung mga ibang teleserye na ginawa niya. So maraming salamat Coco, I am blown away. Grabe, maraming salamat," Valenciano told Martin.

Martin said he considers Valenciano his "lucky charm."

"Siguro masasabi ko talaga siya ang lucky charm ko sa mga soap opera ko kaya, maraming-maraming salamat at mahal na mahal po kita. Thank you so much Kuya Gary," Martin said.

Martin and actress Jodi Sta. Maria are in the US for the FPJ's Ang Probinsyano Pasasalamat Tour as well as to shoot scenes for their film "Labyu With An Accent" in US.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

Related video: