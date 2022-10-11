MANILA -- Actor Vin Abrenica enjoyed having a prenup shoot with his soon-to-be wife Sophie Albert.

On social media, the couple shared a video clip as well as photos taken by Nice Print Photography from their pre-wedding shoot held in Batangas.

"Happily ever after," the couple wrote through their respective posts on Instagram.

Abrenica and Albert announced their engagement in February last year after eight years of being together.

A day after announcing their engagement, the couple surprised their social media followers by announcing that they are also expecting their first child together.

They welcomed their baby girl in March 15, 2021.

