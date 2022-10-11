Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan welcome their first child in September. Instagram: @iamangelicap

MANILA — Actress Angelica Panganiban, who recently revealed being engaged after giving birth to her first child, had reassuring words for a fan who request for a “prayer reveal” on Monday.

Panganiban, 35, became a first-time mom in September. During her pregnancy, her partner, businessman Gregg Homan, proposed marriage to her, they belatedly shared this over the weekend.

Those milestone came after a string of heartbreaks for Panganiban which unfolded publicly. Prior to her relationship with Homan, Panganiban had controversial breakups with actors Derek Ramsay and John Lloyd Cruz — both long-term boyfriends — and had a falling out with Carlo Aquino, her ex-boyfriend with whom she briefly had a rekindled romance.

The apparent happy ending for Panganiban, after consecutive failed relationships, was not lost on a fan who sought the actress’ “prayer” to “win in love.”

Salamat 🤭 hintayin mo lang, at titila rin ang ulan ng kamalasan. Tiwala, manalig at manatiling mabuting tao kahit ano pa sabihin nila tungkol sayo ☺️ https://t.co/aouvGtli8I — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) October 10, 2022

“Santa Angge, ang patron ng mga tanga sa pag-ibig, finally, nanalo na sa pag-ibig. Congrats! Prayer reveal naman diyan,” Twitter user @mckmaquino wrote, tagging Panganiban’s account.

The follower was reacting to Panganiban’s post revealing her engagement.

Panganiban’s answer: “Salamat… Hintayin mo lang, at titila rin ang ulan ng kamalasan. Tiwala, manalig at manatiling mabuting tao kahit ano pa sabihin nila tungkol sayo.”

An actress since age 6, Panganiban has said she now intends to prioritize a “simpler life” by focusing on her family. Currently based in Olangapo with Homan, with whom she has started a family vlog, Panganiban has been on hiatus from showbiz since her pregnancy.

