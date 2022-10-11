Photo from Sandara Park's Instagram account

Sandara Park turned candid about dating and why she hasn’t had a long-term relationship for a while now.

Quoting Park’s interview from the October 5 episode of “Problem Child in House,” Soompi reported that Park followed all the dating rules enforced by her former management agency.

“I had a ‘good kid’ complex, so if they said ‘no dating’ then I didn’t do it,” Park said.

“Even if men came to see me [at my dorm], I’d turn them away saying I’d get in trouble. I’d say, ‘I think there are paparazzi in front of my house’ but they all said that no one was paying attention to me. After that, I’ve dated face-to-face but no one believes me,” she added.

Park also said one reason why she’s never been involved in a dating scandal was because she would break up with someone just before photos of them could be taken.

But right now, Park said she’s ready for a long-term relationship.

“Now, I want a long-term relationship. I’ve moved out on my own, my situation’s better, and I’ve become more mature.”

Park started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She left the local industry in 2007.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, which drew millions of fans all over the world. The group disbanded after seven years.

After 2NE1, Park remained active in South Korea's entertainment industry as a host and actress.

In December 2021, Park expressed on social media that it is her wish to come back to the Philippines to perform again in front of her fans in the country.

