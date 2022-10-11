

MANILA – Actress Sarah Lahbati received an intimate birthday party from her husband Richard Gutierrez as she turned 29.

On Instagram, Lahbati shared some of the scenes during her birthday party, organized by Gutierrez and his twin brother Raymond.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to greet me, celebrate with me and show me love. ILY! @richardgutz & @mond, my loves for organizing a fun celebration for me,” she said in the caption.

Meanwhile, the Kapamilya actor also greeted his wife on social media.

“Happy birthday my queen, I love you beyond everything,” he said.

Gutierrez and Lahbati pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by a small number of guests.

They have two children, Zion and Kai.

