Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 8, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola, Getty Images/AFP



"Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd were emotional as they reunited for a panel during New York Comic Con 2022 over the weekend.

"The best part of doing this movie was working with Chris," Fox was quoted as saying in an article by A.Frame. "And it remains to this day the best part of talking about this movie, is being with Chris."

"I could tell that they were starving for a goofball. They had a really brilliant actor Method actor doing really good work, but they needed it," Fox said. "And they got me!"

The two actors created one of the most memorable onscreen duos of all time. "There was immediate chemistry, as they say," Lloyd said.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1998 and has since retired from acting.

"Parkinson's is a gift. It's a gift that keeps on taking — but it's a gift, and I wouldn't change it for anything," Fox said.

"People like Chris have been there a lot for me. You've helped out a lot — so many of you have — and it's not about what I have, it's about what I've been given: The voice to get this done and help people out. That's what we're all here for, to help each other out."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: