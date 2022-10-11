MANILA -- The Kapamilya series "Love In 40 Days" starring celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, is now down to its last three weeks.



Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Love In 40 Days" premiered last May. It follows the story of Jane (Andalio) who fell into coma after a car accident and ended up in the Evergreen Mansion, where she will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether she should cross over to heaven.

Jane meets Edward (Alonte) who plans to demolish the Evergreen mansion so he can put a restobar. Their love story begins as Jane tries to save the mansion from Edward.

Directed by Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin, “Love In 40 Days” also stars Leo Martinez, Lotlot de Leon, Janice de Belen, Ana Abad Santos, Ahron Villena, Maria Isabel Lopez, Renshi De Guzman, Trina Legaspi, Raven Molina, Chie Filomeno, Benedix Ramos, Vaughn Piczon, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Zabel Lamberth.

“Love In 40 Days” marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

"Love In 40 Days" is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC. You may also watch episode highlights on ABS-CBN Entertainment's official website and YouTube Channel.

