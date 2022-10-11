Kobe Paras shares several snaps with Erika Portunak on her birthday

MANILA – Kobe Paras on Monday turned to social media to greet Erika Portunak a happy 21st birthday.

Paras greeted Portunak by sharing a series of snaps on his Instagram Stories including one where he is hugging her from behind, and another one where they are sharing a kiss.

In recent months, Paras and Portunak have been romantically linked after they were spotted vacationing together.

While they never commented on the real score between them, their sweet snaps together have only fueled speculation about a possible romance between them.

Towards the end of the September, however, Paras and Porturnak stirred speculations that they are no longer in good terms after they appeared to sever ties on social media, only to follow each other again on Instagram within the same day.

After graduating from high school in 2020, Poturnak signed with local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment. She is actress Ina Raymundo's eldest child with husband Brian Poturnak.

Paras, on the other hand, is the son of actress Jackie Forster and PBA icon Benjie Paras.

