K-pop girl group STAYC is coming to the Philippines for the first time in December. Photo: Twitter/@STAYC_Official



South Korean girl group STAYC will hold its first fan meeting in the Philippines in December, the local production company mounting the event announced Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Neuwave Events and Productions said the six-member act will hold the fan meet at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City on November 3.

"Let's all fall in love with @STAYC_official as they fly to Manila for their first fan meeting," Neuwave said, tagging the group's Twitter handle.

Catch them live at the EVM CONVENTION CENTER on December 3, 2022.

"Other information will be released soon," it added in another tweet.

STAYC, an acronym for "Star To A Young Culture," is the first group under High Up Entertainment founded by K-pop hitmakers Black Eyed Pilseung.

The team composed of Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J debuted in November 12, 2020 with the single "So Bad." They are also known for the songs "ASAP," "Stereotype," "RUN2U" and "Beautiful Monster."

