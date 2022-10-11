Photos from Joshua Garcia's TikTok account

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia appeared to have gained a new fan on TikTok as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach noticed one of his videos.

Garcia joined the “Pull up,pew!” dance craze on TikTok recently and it did not go unnoticed from netizens – and Wurtzbach.

The beauty queen and actress left a comment in the said post: “Nag open ako ulit ng tiktok para lang dito.”

The comment seemed to have caught Garcia by surprise, replying with just an emoji that covers eyes.

The video clip has gained over 15 million views and two million likes already, as of writing.

Garcia already has 7.7 million followers on TikTok.

The actor's TikTok videos have captured millions of attention since he created an account in 2021, during which he gained half a million followers in just a matter of hours.

Garcia opened his verified account with a video of him sharing his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” TikTok trend. It has now tallied 140 million views in the video-sharing platform.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate is currently one of the lead stars in the ABS-CBN series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” with Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador.

He made headlines recently after being romantically linked to Bella Racelis.

RELATED VIDEO

