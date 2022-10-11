Photos from John Manalo's Instagram account

MANILA – Former child actor John Manalo came to the aid of a former writer of the now-defunct ABS-CBN kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit.”

A former cast member of the show, Manalo took to Instagram to announce that he is raffling off some of his precious items to help Sherwin Buenvenida in his medical expenses after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

In his post, the actor said he is raffling off three cameras and a classic bike. Participants can join by paying P500 to reserve their slots.

Four winners will be drawn from participants, who will take home a Sakula Kyoto Japan Minivelo bike, a Kodak Retina Automatic III Rangefinder, a Nikon FG with Nikon 50mm f/1.8 lens, or a Canon EF 135mm f/2.8 soft focus camera.

According to him, he first met Buenvenida on “Goin’ Bulilit.” It was during his four-year stint in the program where they became almost like brothers.

“Itong taong to ay sobrang dami ng natulungan mapa pamilya niya at sa industriya. Alam kong maraming nagmamahal sa kanya at malalagpasan niya lahat ng ito. Pero mas madali niyang mahaharap ang pagsubok na ito pag may kasama siya,” he said.

“Kaya naisip ko magpa-raffle ng mga gamit ko. Precious lahat ng ito para sa akin. Pero wala lang ito kumpara sa lahat ng nabigay na tulong sa akin ni Kuya Sherwin at nabigay niyang tulong sa mga tao.”

Manalo also considered his move as a win-win situation since it will not only help Buenvenida but will also find new owners for his beloved items.

The raffle will begin once they hit P50,000, which will all be given to his friend.

“Kaya please tulungan niyo ako mag-work ito para matulungan natin si Sherwin at patuloy pa siyang makatulong sa kapwa niya,” he added.

After his stint on “Goin’ Bulilit,” Manalo went on to finish his Communication Arts degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2018.

