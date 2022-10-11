Dimples Romana’s daughter Callie passes private pilot’s license exam

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana is a proud mother as her daughter Callie Ahmee survived her licensure exams as a future pilot.

Romana took to Instagram to celebrate the success of Ahmee in her private pilot’s licensure examination in Australia.

“So child #1 , our 18 year old future Capt @callieahmee just passed her Private Pilot’s License exams todaaaaay @airwaysaviationau YES ate!!! That’s my girl,” Romana said in the caption.

“We proud yeah! Celebrating milestone after milestone! Go get it girl!”

Last August, Romana also shared her daughter’s first time flying an aircraft solo.

“To say I’m a proud momma is a total understatement for today’s family milestone as our dear student pilot Christiana Amanda Lauren Romana-Ahmee just flew the plane ON HER OWN for the first time today,” she said in the caption at the time.

Romana also flew to Australia in July to personally attend the first flying session of Callie, who is taking up Aviation Management.

The Kapamilya star gave birth in June for her third child, Elio. Romana and her husband, Ahmee, have another child, Alonzo, who is 7.

