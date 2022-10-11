American singer Christina Aguilera on Tuesday teased the new music video for her 2002 hit song "Beautiful".

In an Instagram post, Aguilera said that the music video will be released on Oct. 19 for the 20th anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day.

"In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th," Aguilera said in the caption.

"Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, and put your mind, body, and soul first," she added.

Aguilera has 5 Grammys under her belt and "Beautiful" gave her the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2004.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: