Paulina Sotto is the daughter of comedian-host Vic Sotto and the niece of aspiring vice president Tito Sotto. FILE/ Nice Print Photography/ Senate PRIB

MANILA — Paulina Sotto, niece of Senate President and aspiring vice president Tito Sotto, has voiced her support for the bid of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo, in the latest indication of a splintered celebrity clan leading up to the 2022 elections.

Paulina, 29, shared a photo of her wearing a pink face mask on Instagram on Sunday, with the hashtag #LabanLeni2022.

Pink is Robredo’s political color as a presidential candidate.

In a succeeding Instagram Stories update, Paulina wrote: “FYI: You are not obliged to support or promote someone simply because you are related to them or have connections to them. Enough is enough. It’s time to focus on what our country needs.”

On Monday, Paulina responded to comments both criticizing and lauding her for her making public her political stand.

Replying to a follower who suggested she “stop using” the Sotto surname, as her support for Robredo supposedly shows “what kind of daughter” she is, Paulina said, “You mean the kind of daughter that can think for herself and is entitled to her own opinions?”

Instagram: @paulinavls

Addressing those who commended her move, Paulina wrote: “It’s kinda wild to me how so many of you are messaging me saying I’m brave when I feel like what I said is just common sense at this point.

“Our country has been suffering so much that it deserves to be prioritized. If your intentions are in the right place, then it shouldn’t be an issue for anyone.

“But I do appreciate the support and encouragement. We Can do this! #LabanLeni2022”.

Paulina is the daughter of comedian-host Vic Sotto with his former partner Angela Luz. Vic is the brother of Tito, with whom he also co-hosted the noontime program “Eat Bulaga.”

Tito is the running mate of fellow senator Ping Lacson, who is seeking the presidential seat. Robredo’s running mate is Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, who also happens to have ties with the Sottos.

Pangilinan’s wife, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, is known to be close to Tito’s family, through the lawmaker’s wife, Cuneta’s maternal aunt Helen Gamboa.