New K-drama on Netflix: 'The King's Affection'

Billed as a historical romance drama, "The King's Affection" tells the story of Yi Hwi, the abandoned female twin of the crown prince, who ends up disguising herself as the crown prince following her brother's passing.

Starring as Yi Hwi is Park Eun Bin, who puts aside her warm-hearted image from her previous roles in shows such as "Hello, My Twenties."

Joining her is Ro Woon, who plays the character of Yi Hwi's tutor and first love, Jung Ji Un.

In a recent virtual press conference organized by Netflix, "The King's Affection" director Song Hyun Wook said he was impressed by the performances of the cast members of the show, which also include Nam Yoon Su as Yi Hyun (childhood friend of the crown prince) and Choi Byung Chan as Kim Ga On (monarch's bodyguard).

"The King's Affection" is available on Netflix starting October 11, with new episodes every Monday and Tuesday.

