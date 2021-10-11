LOOK: Sophia Reola of "Goin' Bulilit' is now a teen

MANILA -- Former "Goin' Bulilit' star Sophia Reola is now a teenager.

On her Instagram account on Monday, Reola posted snaps to mark her 13th birthday, as she thanked all those who remembered to greet her.

"Which one is your favorite?" Reola wrote.

Reola is best known for her role as Mikmik in the 2019 series "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."

Reola also appeared in other Kapamilya shows including "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano" as the young Yassi Pressman. She also portrayed the young Julia Barretto in 2018 drama "Ngayon At Kailanman."



[BOLD] Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC