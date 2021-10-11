MANILA — ABS-CBN released on Monday new photos of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as their characters in their highly anticipated teleserye “2G2BT” (2 Good 2 Be True).

LOOK: KathNiel’s behind the scenes looktest photos for 2 Good 2 Be True.#2G2BT #KathNiel pic.twitter.com/dqKk6Z8YaL — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) October 11, 2021

The behind-the-scenes images from producer RGE Drama gave a hint of Bernardo and Padilla’s respective roles, which have yet to be detailed.

One photo of Bernardo shows her donning scrubs, indicating her character is a medical professional.

Padilla, meanwhile, has contrasting depictions, wearing a suit in one shot and street-friendly clothes in another.

Since the announcement of “2G2BT” in late September, Bernardo and Padilla have remained tight-lipped on details of its story as well as their characters.

Confirmed so far are its director, Mae Cruz-Alviar, and the cast members.

Among the veteran stars in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast.

“2G2BT” marks the first teleserye of Bernardo and Padilla in four years, after “La Luna Sangre.”