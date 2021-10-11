Ice Seguerra releases single for World Mental Health Day

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- In support of World Mental Health Day last October 10, music artist Ice Seguerra has released a new single "Wag Kang Aalis," which he himself wrote.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Seguerra, who was diagnosed with depression, said he wrote the song during his "low moments."

"Sobrang personal nitong kanta na 'to sa akin. Nasulat ko 'to during one of my low moments. As a depressive person, minsan ang hirap sabihin nang mga nararamdaman ko especially at that moment when I need help the most. This song is about that. The feelings we want to share and the words we want to say, but cannot. I hope this song can bring comfort to all of you," Seguerra said.

He also shared how he turned emotional singing the song to his wife for the first time.

"When I was writing this song, nilabas ko lang 'yung mga bagay na hindi ko masabi when I am going through my episodes. It was my hope that this song that will help people as much as it helped me. I cried the first time I sang it to my wife," said Seguerra, who also shared his message to those who are fighting mental illness.

"To the sufferer, I hope this song can bring you comfort during those times you feel alone. When you're at your lowest and you feel like giving up, wait it out. Take it 1 day at a time, or if that's too much, take it 5 mins at a time. Know that it will pass. Do not give up on life and don't be afraid to ask for help. It's okay to ask for help."

He added: "To the support person, I hope that through this song, you will know what we need when we are feeling down. We don't need much, we just need YOU. Your presence, your undivided attention. We need you to hear us out without any judgment."

In the end, Seguerra also shared his hope to normalize conversations about mental health.

"It is my deepest wish that we can normalize mental health discussions especially within families. Yes, it will be uncomfortable, it will hurt... but it will also heal us. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, it's my joy to share this song and my journey with all of you," Seguerra concluded.

In 2019, Seguerra, who is known for the hits "Pagdating ng Panahon" and "Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa" opened up about his battle with depression.

He said it was in the early 2000s when he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and had to undergo treatment.

First discovered as a contestant on Eat Bulaga!'s "Little Miss Philippines, Seguerra came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man after previously identifying as female.

Editor’s note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies. The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917 558 HOPE (4673)

2919 (toll-free number for all GLOBE and TM subscribers)