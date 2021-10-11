Gigi de Lana reveals dream collaboration

MANILA - Gigi De Lana is officially making her transition from an Internet sensation to a full-fledged recording artist with the release of “Sakalam,” her first single off her upcoming album.

Given how far she’s gone, De Lana shared during a virtual conference on Monday how elated she is for all the blessings and opportunities coming her way.

“Of course I am very happy kasi hindi kami bumitaw sa goal namin, 'yung gusto naming marating [ng banda]. Even though before, we had different visions, goals, nung nagsama-sama kami ulit, nabuo naming ang ‘Sakalam,’” she said.

“We are so happy. I am very happy. 'Yung puso ko umaapaw ngayon kasi nag dami naming pinaghirapan. We are not perfect but you still love us for who we are. We are grateful for that,” she added.

Now that she is slowly fulfilling her dreams, De Lana said there are still things in her bucket list, including an international collaboration with the singers who have influenced her a lot.

“[Gusto ko maka-collaborate sila] Hayley Williams and Avril Lavigne kasi sila talaga 'yung iniidolo ko. Sa kanila lumalabas 'yung totoong boses ko. Sa kanila ko natutunan kung paano kumanta ng boses ko talaga. Kasi kapag naririnig ko silang kumanta, kahit nagsasalita sila, 'yun ang boses nila. Gusto ko 'yung iimbibe sa sarili ko na kahit nagsasalita ako, 'yun din 'yung boses na ibibigay ko sa music ko,” she said.

According to De Lana, it gives her a different kind of rush when she hears her real voice when she’s recording songs.

“Kasi before po, kapag kumakanta ako ng songs, ginagaya ko 'yung singer. Doon talaga nagsisimula lahat. Pero siyempre in the long run, kailangan mo magkaroon ng sariling identity, 'yung unique na boses. Halimbawa sa radio kapag narinig ka nila, ‘Ay si Gigi 'yun,’” she explained.

Aside from the dream collaborations, De Lana said she would also love to go on tour with her band and stage a concert in the US.

“Gusto po talaga namin as a group na makapunta sa US. Iba 'yung feeling na magpe-perform kayo together na nasa ibang bansa kayo, iba 'yung feeling. Kasi first time ko pupunta sa US if ever mangyari 'yun. Nakaka-excite. Ang sarap kung kasama ko sila,” she said.

Following the release of her single, De Lana is also gearing up for her band’s first digital concert which will happen before the year ends.