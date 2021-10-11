MANILA – More than a month since she welcomed into this world her daughter Mia, actress Sam Pinto took to social media to share her birth story in the midst of a pandemic.

On Instagram, Pinto said she was 40 weeks and three days pregnant when she and her husband Anthony Semerad decided to check in the hospital.

While she had a normal delivery like they wanted, Pinto said she encountered some issues along the way because she had preeclampsia.

“For some reason I developed hypertension during my pregnancy even if I think that’s the healthiest I’ve ever been. Maybe cause my mom also was preeclampsia,” she explained about her condition.

Furthermore, Pinto said it was an issue that her daughter was small.

“When I was 36 weeks pregnant, her size was 32 weeks. Had to drink this special vitamins and in 2 weeks, her size was perfect. Lastly, my placenta was low for the longest time. It’s suppose to go up early on the pregnancy. But mine took its time. Finally on my 36th week, it went up. Oh if it doesn’t go up, I would have to do a c-section cause it’s blocking the birth canal.”

After checking in at the hospital, Pinto shared that she sent Semerad home so he would not be too exposed waiting in the father’s area.

Being alone, Pinto admitted she was nervous and felt like floating and the anticipation was just overwhelming.

“Since it’s my first baby, I didn’t know what to expect. But I was already feeling some weird throbbing and didn’t know that was already contractions and was in the first stage of labor. I was alone the whole time — honestly I didn’t mind.. at least no pressure. Had my phone with with me to keep me entertained. Plus I was on epidural so I kept dozing off,” she said.

“Finally after 16 hours, Mia was ready to come out. And Anthony was able to enter the delivery room (Oh he also needed a RT-PCR test that’s valid for 3 days to be able to be with my in the delivery room and stay with me after giving birth). After 3 pushes, she was out! Anthony cut her umbilical cord. Stayed in the hospital for technically 3 days. 1 day for labor and 2 days recovery room,” she added.

After everything, Pinto considers giving birth as an intense experience but she believes her body “is made for this.”

Pinto and Semerad welcomed their first child together last September 1.