'We feel so deeply blessed': Iza Calzado thanks viewers for supporting 'Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin'

MANILA – As part of the new ABS-CBN series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” Iza Calzado opened up about the challenges of doing a drama series during a pandemic.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Calzado described the series as very tiring not only because of the new normal set up but also because of the show’s heavy storyline.

“Nakakapagod. Hindi lang dahil dun sa new normal set-up no? Ang bigat kasi. Teleserye siya, yung ang bigat ng material. Lagi kaming may bakbakan,” she said.

“Nung nakaraang bubble namin… parang more than 15 times ako nag-breakdown nung araw na yun. Alam mo yung sasabihin ko talaga yung, ‘Sandali lang po.’ Tapos pagkatapos ng eksena, ‘Diyos ko.’ Gumaganun na talaga [ako],” she added.

Nonetheless, Calzado said their set has a very positive energy because all her co-stars are very easy to work with.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” premiered last August as the first ABS-CBN teleserye to debut on free streaming via Kapamilya Online Live.

It follows the story of Ellice (Calzado) and Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) as inseparable best friends whose relationship is torn by greed and envy.

Maricel Soriano and Sam Milby are also in the cast.

Produced by JRB Creative Productions, the show will also make a free TV debut via the A2Z channel 11 on Monday with new episodes.

“Salamat sa lahat ng mga nanonood. We feel so deeply blessed talaga na people are watching despite our situation now with the network and everything that has happened. Yung fact na nakapagpatuloy lang kami, malaking bagay na. Ngayon na mainit yung pagtanggap, mas ginaganahan kami,” said Calzado.

Despite the exahaustion, the actress said she remains very grateful because she knows how precious work is nowadays.

“Sa mga oras ng pagod, yun talaga ang binabalikan namin,” she said.