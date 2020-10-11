Second season of KCON:TACT 2020 to happen October 16-25

MANILA – Filipino fans of K-culture events are in for more treats just before the year ends.

According to Smart Communications, it will be bringing to avid Filipino supporters the second season of KCON:TACT 2020 which will happen virtually from October 16 to 25.

The second season is a follow-up to the first installment successfully held last June, which attracted roughly four million viewers from over 150 countries.

Co-hosted by CJ ENM and the Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), the KCON:TACT 2020 season 2 is “a K-Culture and pop music celebration featuring 10 days of 24/7 content such as live concerts, meet and greets, behind-the-scenes, and interactive activities with dozens of K-Pop artists and influencers.”

The second season also promises a unique K-Pop fan experience and spectacle by incorporating augmented reality, mixed reality, and expanded reality technology throughout the festival.

The artists that will be featured include AB6IX, A.C.E, ATEEZ, CLC, Day 6 (Even of Day), Dreamcatcher, Everglow, Ghost9, Ha Sung Woon, IZ*One, JO1, KARD, Kim Jae Hwan, Kim Woo Seok, Lee Eun Sang, LOONA, MAMAMOO, Natty, ONEUS, ONF, Park Ji Hoon, Sunmi, The Boyz, TOO, VeriVery, Wei, and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn).

KCON:TACT 2020 season 2 is part of Smart’s GigaFest campaign to thank subscribers in a series of celebrations leading to the holiday season.