Regine joins husband Ogie in performing new worship song 'Beautiful'

MANILA - Regine Velasquez joined Ogie Alcasid on the stage of “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday to sing one of her husband’s newest songs.

Alcasid recently released “Beautiful,” an inspirational worship track he worked on in collaboration with Moira dela Torre.

Before its release in August, Alcasid revealed that he began writing the song a while back but he never got to finish it.

Then the lockdown happened and he felt that it was the perfect time to finish it.

“Texted Jem Florendo and asked him to arrange it for me. I then messaged Moira as she was touring the US at the time and asked her if she could do her vocals and video shoot from where she was at the time. Jonathan Manalo joined the team and weaved his magic with the mix in the studio," Alcasid said.

"I hope and pray that people will be blessed with what we have produced. This is for you dear Jesus because everything you’ve done for us is simply beautiful," he added.

"Beautiful" became available on digital platforms last August 14, while Star Music dropped its music video on August 17.

Alcasid and Velasquez’s duet of the song on Sunday was the first time the couple sang it live on television.

The Sunday episode of the Kapamilya variety program marked the show’s return to free TV following the deal between ABS-CBN and the Zoe Broadcasting Network.

he free TV comeback comes five months after ABS-CBN Channel 2 initially ceased its broadcast in May on orders by the National Telecommunications Commission due to its expired franchise.

In July, a House of Representatives committee voted against granting ABS-CBN a new broadcast franchise despite being cleared by relevant government agencies of alleged anomalies and delinquencies.

The rebranded A2Z is on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.