Heart Evangelista writes sweet birthday message for husband Chiz

MANILA – Heart Evangelista turned to social media to write a heartwarming birthday message for her “favorite person,” her husband Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

Sharing a clip of their photos together on Instagram, Evangelista said she will forever be in awe of Escudero’s wisdom, humor and compassion.

Escudero, a former congressman and senator, turned 51 on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“I could go on and on about how we’re so lucky to have you, but it would take me forever,” the actress added.

Evangelista said words will never be enough to express how grateful she is to have Escudero as her husband.

“With you, celebrations are a lot more memorable and bad days are totally bearable,” she said. “Here’s to a lifetime full of love and happiness!”

During an Instagram Live broadcast with G3 San Diego last August, Evangelista opened up about their love story, reiterating the story that it was the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago who played their matchmaker.

“Because Tita Miriam, when I broke up with my ex at that time, she told me that I needed to see more of the world. I needed to date people outside showbiz and she had a list of different eligible guys. I got calls from different people. It’s so funny,” she said.

It was at that time that Evangelista admitted to Defensor-Santiago that she’s always had a crush on Escudero.

“Sabi niya, ‘Oh Chiz. Let me check if he’s annulled.’ She made a call, contacted Chiz, and at the beginning, he thought na meron siyang nasabing masama tungkol kay Tita Miriam na aawayin siya or something. She set us up together,” she said.

But their relationship did not begin right away.

According to Evangelista, it took them months of getting to know each other first before they actually became a couple. She even found their first date weird because Escudero brought a chaperone with him, while she had a bodyguard.

Nonetheless, Evangelista knew right away that Escudero was the one she’d want to marry when they were already dating.

“I know this sounds cheesy, but ever since before talaga, I really liked him. I really looked up to him and when I met him in person, parang he did not disappoint. He was so much more than I thought he would be. He was so normal to me… I knew he’s the one. I knew it right away. I married my dream guy,” she said.

Evangelista and Escudero have been together for eight years already, and got married five years ago.