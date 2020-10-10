HBO Go review: Gorgeous 'Garden of Eternal Mists' is laidback yet compelling

Lee Sinje in 'The Garden of Evening Mists.' Handout

As they did in various areas in Southeast Asia during World War II, the Japanese Imperial Army caused widespread damage, rape and murder in British-occupied Malaya. Teoh Yun Ling (Sinje Lee) and her younger sister Yun Hong (Serene Lim) were among the women held in captivity in an interment camp in the mountains called Golden Lily. Yun Ling worked in the mines, as Yun Hong suffered the fate of a comfort woman. After surviving the war, Yun Ling later worked as a member of the tribunal who tried and executed Japanese war criminals.

At that time, Yun Ling wanted to pay respect to her sister's memory by fulfilling her promise to create the Japanese garden Yun Hong designed. Yun Ling sought the expertise of Nakamura Aritomo (Hiroshi Abe), a Japanese expat who used to be the gardener of the Emperor of Japan before the war. Aritomo declined her offer, but instead suggested that she work for him as an apprentice so that she would gain the knowhow and skills to make her sister's garden herself. Their months together working on a garden led to a more intimate relationship between them.

Fast forward to 25 years or so later, Yun Ling (Sylvia Chang) was now a senior judge awaiting appointment into the Federal Court. However, this promotion was being held in abeyance because of her past relationship with Aritomo, who was being alleged to be a Japanese spy. To seek evidence to clear Aritomo and secure her position, Yun Ling revisited Cameron Highlands, the estate of her old friend Frederick Gemmell (Julian Sands), son of the late Maximus Gemmell (John Hannah), the man who first introduced her to Aritomo back in 1951.

The two actresses who played Yun Ling as an angry young woman and as an esteemed elder lady were both very good in their portrayal. Sinje Lee may have a wide-eyed gamine look about her, but she played young Yun Ling with simmering vindictiveness and burning passion. Nothing fazed this woman, not a slave-driver master nor a fanatical communist -- she always stood solidly on her ground. With her calm demeanor and distinguished carriage, veteran actress Sylvia Chang possessed the distinguished air expected of a Federal Court candidate who fully knew what she wanted for herself.

Hiroshi Abe gave Aritomo an air of mystery as he spoke with confounding yet oddly seductive lines about the unique philosophies of gardens, tattoos and patriotism according to the Japanese. Abe had a screen presence and voice which convinced us of Yun Ling's fascination with him despite her hate for everything Japanese at that point in her life. It was good to see Julian Sands onscreen again as the older Frederick as he entertained the older Yun Ling who came to visit, but clearly he had lost most of his "The Room with a View" charm.

The pacing of the film was deliberately slowed down by director Tom Lin Shu-yu to try to create an atmosphere of Japanese mysticism. Despite this very laidback approach (which some viewers may not appreciate), the storytelling remained compelling as the Yun Ling's arc went from the war years, to the post-war years in Aritomo's garden and later as a senior citizen.

There were some details which may be a little confusing, but do not really diminish the quality of the film. The cinematography and musical score, particularly the art direction and make-up all deserve citations.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."